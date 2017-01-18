Moth species with tiny penis named after Trump Article By: Megan Ellis

The n. donaldtrumpi. Credit: Vazrick Nazari

Not so long after a species of fish was named after US President Barack Obama, a new species of moth has been named after president-elect Donald Trump.

Notable features of the new species, the Neopalpa donaldtrumpi, include light-yellow scales on its head and small genitals in the males of the species.

The species was outlined in a research paper by Vazrick Nazari, published on ZooKeys.

To add to the beauty of this situation, the species' native habitat is spread between the United States and Mexico.

The species n. neonata was discovered in 1998 in California, but when new specimens were found in Mexico, they were found to be a different species within the Neopalpa genus - hence the discovery of n. donaldtrumpi

The n. donaldtrumpi differs from the n. neonata mainly when it comes to its scales and its genitalia.

The n. neonata has "male genitalia with large bilobate vincular processes 4× length of sacculus; phallus with a curved tip and a distinct subterminal hook" while females have genitals "extensively sculpted with microtichea".

However the n. donaltrumpi has "male genitalia vincular processes not longer than sacculus, phallus tip acute with a subtle subterminal thorn" and the females have genitals with hardly any microtrichea.

In a more basic description, Nazari confirms that the Donald Trump species has "comparatively smaller" genitalia than the n. neonata.

The n. donaltrumpi also was smooth wings, compared to the n. neonata's granulated wings. Furthermore the n. donaldtrumpi has orange-yellow forewings.

The n. donaltrumpi also has yellowish white scales covering the frons of the adult's head which resembles Trump's notorious hairstyle.

While the internet is ablaze with the insinuations of the choice of this species' name, Nazari says he named it due to the head scales' resemblance to Donald Trump's hairstyle.

"The new species is named in honor of Donald J. Trump, to be installed as the 45th President of the United States on January 20, 2017. The reason for this choice of name is to bring wider public attention to the need to continue protecting fragile habitats in the US that still contain many undescribed species," Nazari wrote.

"The specific epithet is selected because of the resemblance of the scales on the frons (head) of the moth to Mr. Trump's hairstyle."

Internet users react

However this is not the only thing internet users are taking away from the research paper, with Reddit mocking Trump over the species.

"Obama named most admired man in the world. Trump given eponymous tiny-dick moth," one user said.

"It's now scientific fact that Neopalpa donaldtrumpi's penis part is smaller than that of a baby moth!" another said.

Some have already tweeted Trump with the news, hoping he will react in his usual fashion.

"You know you've pissed people off when you're getting trolled by scientists," another user said.

And while some may object to implied discussions about the president-elect's genitals, as one user pointed out, it was Trump who brought the topic into the public space when at a Republican primary debate on live television.

In the debate, Trump denied that his hands were small, saying that he had never heard that claim before (despite the trend of mocking Trump's hands emerging around 25 years ago).

"Look at those hands, are they small hands?' Trump said in the debate.

"And, he referred to my hands - 'if they're small, something else must be small.' I guarantee you there's no problem. I guarantee."

So as far as many internet users are concerned, the topic is fair game.