Watch a solar eclipse this Sunday!

Article By: Staff Reporter

Fri, 24 Feb 2017 12:04 PM
A file image of a solar eclipse. Credit: flickr.com/<a href=https://www.flickr.com/photos/51588321@N06/4742227123 target=_blank>motjetom</a>
A file image of a solar eclipse. Credit: flickr.com/motjetom    

The Astronomical Society of Southern Africa says that we can all expect to witness a spectacular solar eclipse on Sunday the 26th of February.

The eclipse, says the Society, will see the moon pass between the Earth and our Sun. “Instead of seeing the Sun as a round disc, it will have a ‘bite’ out of it,” ASSA says. “This “bite” is the Moon, and the size of the “bite” changes as the Moon slowly moves along in its orbit.”

The eclipse will be visible across much of the southern hemisphere at various times, but South Africans will see it best during the late afternoon. Unfortunately, we’ll miss out on the ‘ring of fire’ phenomenon, referring to a perfectly-aligned view of the eclipse.

“The Moon will take roughly two hours to move across the Sun,” notes the Society. “Roughly speaking, around 6pm SAST is maximum eclipse for Southern Africa.”

The Society also has a nifty tip for viewing the eclipse safely and effectively.

“Pinhole projection” involves poking a minute hole in one sheet of paper, lining it up with the sun, and allowing the light from the hole to shine on another sheet.

The silhouette of the eclipse will be projected onto the paper!

For a more artistic effect, the same can be done with the light shining through the gaps in a tree’s leaves and branches.

For more on how to safely view a solar eclipse, watch the video below:

ECLIPSE SCIENCE ASTRONOMY SPACE

Comments

