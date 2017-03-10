iafrica.com Only the good stuff

Get Insurance Quotes

Are you covered? Compare quotes for car,
life and business insurance right now!

Fax2Email

Sign up for your free fax number and get faxes sent to your inbox!

Pharoah statues found in muddy Cairo pit

Fri, 10 Mar 2017 10:22 AM
Statues of the kings and queens of the nineteenth dynasty (1295 - 1185 BC) were unearthed in the vicinity of the Temple of Ramses II in what was the old Pharonic city. Credit: AFP PHOTO / KHALED DESOUKI
Statues of the kings and queens of the nineteenth dynasty (1295 - 1185 BC) were unearthed in the vicinity of the Temple of Ramses II in what was the old Pharonic city. Credit: AFP PHOTO / KHALED DESOUKI    

Archaeologists in a muddy pit in a Cairo suburb have uncovered two pharaonic statues dating back more than 3,000 years.

The relics were found in Mattarya district, site of the ancient Pharaonic capital of Heliopolis and today a sprawl of working and middle class districts in northeastern Cairo.

The statues, discovered on wasteland between crumbling apartment blocks, are thought to represent Pharaohs from the 19th dynasty, which ruled from 1314 to 1200 BC.

One statue stands eight meters (26 feet) tall and is carved out of quartzite, a tough stone composed mostly of quartz grains.

It could not be identified from its engravings but it was found at the entrance to the temple of King Ramses II -- also known as Ramses the Great -- suggesting it represents him.

The other relic is a limestone statue of 12th century BC ruler King Seti II.

They were discovered by a joint German-Egyptian archaeological mission.

"The discovery of the two statues shows the importance of the city of Heliopolis, which was dedicated to the worship of Ra," the sun god, said Aymen Ashmawy, head of the Egyptian team on the dig.

He said the discovery was "very important" because it indicated the Oun Sun temple was a "magnificent structure".

Dietrich Raue, head of the German team, said the archaeologists were working hard to lift the statues so they can be transported to another site for restoration.

AFP

Related Articles

Read More

ARCHAEOLOGY SCIENCE HISTORY EGYPT

Comments

Please Note
By commenting on this article, you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the iafrica.com comments system.

blog comments powered by Disqus

In Focus Today

Metered taxis protest Uber in Johannesburg

Metered taxi operators block parts of the R24 highway in Johannesburg to urge the regulation of Uber services in the country.

Read more ›

Tokyo stocks up by break, Toshiba erases losses

Tokyo stocks rose Friday morning as automakers and banks chalked up gains, while Toshiba erased early losses that had been driven by fears its loss-hit US...

Read more ›

Djokovic seeks to turn up heat in California desert

Five-time champion Novak Djokovic will be out to reassert his dominance on the hard courts of Indian Wells this week.

Read more ›