iafrica.com Only the good stuff

Get Insurance Quotes

Are you covered? Compare quotes for car,
life and business insurance right now!

Fax2Email

Sign up for your free fax number and get faxes sent to your inbox!

Obama praises US climate change heroes

Wed, 07 Jun 2017 2:25 PM
Barack Obama. Credit: AFP
Barack Obama. Credit: AFP    

Former US president Barack Obama has praised US states and cities for maintaining measures against climate change in a fresh jab at his successor's decision to quit the Paris accord.

Addressing a crowd of 6,000 in Montreal Tuesday, he argued that his administration had been able to show that greener policies were good for economic growth.

"When it comes to the threat of climate change, we have shown that environmental sustainability and economic progress are not contradictory but are complementary," he told the enthusiastic crowd.

"I took great comfort last week in seeing American states and cities and universities and corporations to make it clear that they will keep pushing ahead for the sake of the future generations."

Last week US President Donald Trump's decided to pull out of the Paris climate accord, attracting international condemnation.

A string of state governors, city mayors and powerful companies were quick to pledge to meet greenhouse gas emission targets regardless of Trump's decision.

During Obama's presidency, the United States was one of the 195 countries around the world to sign up to the 2015 agreement.

AFP

Related Articles

Read More

OBAMA TRUMP CLIMATE CHANGE GLOBAL WARMING UNITED STATES

Comments

Please Note
By commenting on this article, you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the iafrica.com comments system.

blog comments powered by Disqus

In Focus Today

Foiled France attacker had ISIS links

French police have uncovered that the man who attempted to kill a police officer yesterday at Notre Dame, had links to ISIS.

Read more ›

Guptas planned to buy Primedia

#GuptaLeaks reveals the plan was to win some of lucrative government advertising their existing media assets have benefited from.

Read more ›

Baxter heads to Nigeria: AFCON

Head Coach of Bafana, Baxter heads to Nigeria to prepare for match against Nigeria in Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Saturday, June 10.

Read more ›